Podziemski scores 26, Santa Clara beats San Diego 81-63

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brandin Podziemski finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds to power Santa Clara to its seventh straight win with an 81-63 victory over San Diego on Saturday night.

Podziemski also had five assists for the Broncos (23-8, 11-5 West Coast Conference). Camaron Tongue scored 13 points and Christoph Tilly added 12.

The Toreros (11-19, 4-12) were led by Marcellus Earlington with 17 points and seven rebounds. Jase Townsend added 11 points and Deuce Turner scored nine.

Podziemski had 11 points in the first half and Santa Clara led 41-21 at intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

