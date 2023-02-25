Shelton’s 32 lead Loyola Marymount over Pepperdine 75-67

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Shelton scored 32 points as Loyola Marymount beat Pepperdine 75-67 on Saturday.

Shelton also added four assists and three steals for the Lions (19-11, 9-7 West Coast Conference). Keli Leaupepe scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Jalin Anderson shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jan Zidek led the way for the Waves (9-21, 2-14) with 22 points. Pepperdine also got 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Jevon Porter. In addition, Mike Mitchell Jr. had 11 points, five assists and two steals.

Shelton scored seven points in the first half and Loyola Marymount went into the break trailing 28-25. Cam Shelton’s 25-point second half helped Loyola Marymount finish off the eight-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.