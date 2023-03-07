Cal Poly ends 18-game skid thumping Long Beach St. in opener

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Brantly Stevenson scored 28 points and Cal Poly erupted in the second half and went on to beat Long Beach State 88-68 in an opening-round contest in the Big West Conference Tournament on Tuesday night.

The Mustangs (8-24) entered the contest with an 18-game losing streak finishing the conference regular season at 1-18.

Long Beach State (17-16) led 40-35 at halftime before Cal Poly unleashed a 53-point second half and cruised to the win.

Reserve Nick Fleming scored 16 points, Camren Pierce scored 14 and Alimamy Koroma 10 for the Mustangs who made 11 of 22 3-pointers.

AJ George scored 14 for the Beach, Lassina Traore 12 and reserve Tobia Rotegaard 10.

