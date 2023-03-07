Skip to Content
CSU Bakersfield tops CSU Northridge in Big West opener

By The Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Antavion Collum had 16 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 51-47 victory against CSU Northridge on Tuesday in a first-round opener of the Big West Conference Tournament.

The second half featured seven lead changes and five ties.

Collum also had six rebounds for the Roadrunners (11-21). Travis Henson scored 11 points and Cameron Smith 10.

The Matadors (7-25) were led in scoring by De’Sean Allen-Eikens, who finished with 15 points. Atin Wright added 10 points and three steals for CSU Northridge.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

