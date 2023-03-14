Kendricks signs, Pipkins agrees to terms with Chargers

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Offensive tackle Trey Pipkins agreed to terms Tuesday on a three-year contract to return to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team also announced the signing of linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year deal. They also placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell, who were exclusive rights free agents.

Pipkins was drafted in the third round out of Division II Sioux Falls in 2019 and finally came into his own last year. The 6-foot-6, 307-pound lineman started 15 games, including the playoffs, at right tackle last season as the Chargers made the postseason for the first time since 2018.

By re-signing Pipkins, the Chargers could elect to clear more cap room by releasing left guard Matt Feiler and moving Jamaree Salyer to that spot. Salyer was projected to be a guard when he was drafted in the sixth round last year, but started 15 games at left tackle after Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending biceps injury in a Week 3 game against Jacksonville.

Pipkins is the second member of the 2019 draft class that Chargers general manager Tom Telesco has retained. They reached an agreement with backup quarterback Easton Stick on Monday, but that deal has not been officially announced.

Coming into this offseason, Telesco only re-signed two of his non-first round picks in six draft classes to second contracts.

Kendricks posted about joining the Chargers on his Instagram account Monday. He spent eight seasons with the Vikings before being released on March 6.

The 31-year old linebacker has started 113 regular-season and six playoff games. He was 14th in the league this past season with 137 total tackles, including 87 solo.

Los Angeles also gave running back Austin Ekeler permission to explore a trade after the two sides were unable to reach agreement on an extension. Ekeler has one year remaining on his contract.

