Police: passenger pulled jet’s emergency slide at LA airport

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight out of Los Angeles International Airport was detained for triggering the plane’s emergency slide prior to takeoff, authorities said.

The passenger opened an emergency exit door around 10 a.m. Saturday, causing the emergency slide to deploy as the plane was pushing away from the gate, according to Los Angeles Airport Police.

The aircraft returned to a gate and passengers were put on another plane, said airport police Captain Karla Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said the person was not arrested, but “transported to a local hospital for mental evaluation.”

The FBI was notified, she said.

Delta didn’t immediately respond Sunday to a request for more information.

The flight was heading from LAX to Seattle.