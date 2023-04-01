Morris, Chú lead Sounders to 2-1 victory over Galaxy

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Morris scored his league-leading eighth goal of the season, Léo Chú added a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders held off the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 on Saturday night.

Morris found the net — with assists from Chú and Nicolás Lodeiro — in the 21st minute to put the Sounders (4-1-1) on top. Chú took a pass from Lodeiro and scored in the 35th minute to give Seattle a 2-0 lead at halftime.

The Galaxy (0-2-3) got on the scoreboard in the 63rd minute when Jalen Neal, a 19-year-old defender, scored unassisted for his first career goal.

The Galaxy outshot Seattle 28-9 with an 8-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Stefan Frei finished with seven saves for the Sounders. Jonathan Klinsmann saved one shot for LA.

Seattle is 6-0-4 in its last 10 matches with LA and becomes the first team to go unbeaten in 10 straight against the Galaxy. The Sounders have back-to-back victories on the road after snapping a 10-match winless streak at Sporting KC last week.

LA came into the match with a 4-0-4 record in its last eight at home.

Morris, who became the third player in league history to score four goals on the road, has scored eight times through six matches. The Galaxy’s Landon Donovan had a record eight goals through five matches in 2007.

Seattle returns home to host St. Louis City on Saturday. The Galaxy travel to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

