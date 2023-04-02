Bumgarner returns to Phoenix with fatigue after poor start

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner returned to Phoenix to be evaluated by medical staff after he felt fatigue during his first start this season.

The 33-year-old left-hander allowed five runs, four hits and four walks in Arizona’s 10-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. Trayce Thompson hit a grand slam in a five-run first inning, the first of Thompson’s three home runs.

Bumgarner, a four-time All-Star, is beginning his fourth season with the Diamondbacks. He was 7-15 with a 4.88 ERA in 30 starts last season.

