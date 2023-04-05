Skip to Content
Police: 3 people found dead in downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police were investigating after three people were found dead in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Paramedics responding to a medical emergency call discovered the bodies on the sixth floor of the building on Wall Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Television news footage showed ambulances and police cruisers at the scene.

Authorities were investigating the deaths as possible overdoses, according to police.

Two of the three victims were described as men between the ages of 30 and 50, FOX 11 reported.

