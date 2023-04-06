Clarification: Congress-TikTok story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published April 3, 2023, The Associated Press reported on members of Congress defending their use of TikTok. The story should have made clear that the second part of the quote from Rep. Greg Landsman of Ohio ends with, “you have to imagine the administration or our government would say absolutely not.” And a new quote from him begins with, “You can’t have it on a government phone, and that’s good.” The two quotes appeared continuous in the original story.

