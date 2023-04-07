Police arrest suspect in arson fire at LA police station

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman was arrested Friday after she pushed a burning shopping cart into a Los Angeles police station, damaging the lobby, authorities said.

Mishauna Eaton, 30, was arrested on suspicion of arson and was being held on $250,000 bail, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether she had a lawyer to speak on her behalf.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Annie Moran had stated earlier Friday the suspect was a man.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Community Police Station.

Nicholas Prange, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, said firefighters were summoned to the scene for what was described as a rubbish fire.

Photos showed the lobby with a blackened ceiling and walls, as well as broken windows.

“Due to an arson fire set last night, Southwest front lobby operations will be closed indefinitely,” the LAPD’s Southwest Division said on Twitter Friday. “Community members who would like to meet with an in-person officer or detective may visit any local station.”

Police didn’t immediately mention a possible motive for the arson.

The station is roughly a mile (1.61 kilometers) from Los Angeles’ famed Exposition Park, which includes museums and sports stadiums.