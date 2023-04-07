Wild suspect pursuit through LA ends with suspect arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attempted-murder suspect was arrested Friday after a lengthy pursuit around Los Angeles in which the suspect jumped out of one vehicle and into another and ultimately tried to escape on foot.

The details of the attempted murder were not immediately known along with whether or not other people in both vehicles were involved, according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s media relations office.

Los Angeles police units began pursuing a Chevrolet pickup around noon. News helicopters broadcast the scene as the pursuit wended around the city.

The pickup’s right front tire eventually flattened but the vehicle continued. It eventually pushed through vehicles stopped at an intersection and slowed to a stop.

Two women got out and ran into an alley while the male driver jumped out and sprinted to an SUV that backed up toward the pickup. The man got into the SUV’s rear passenger seat and the vehicle sped off with police in pursuit.

One of the SUV’s tires flattened and it eventually slowed as its driver tried to jump out. The original suspect bolted and ran into a neighborhood where officers took him into custody in a driveway.