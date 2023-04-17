California girl, 15, suspected of killing another teenager

LAYTONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A 15-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of killing another teenager whose body was found in an empty field in a remote Northern California town, authorities said Monday.

Sixteen-year-old Ruby Sky Montelongo was found dead by her uncle Saturday morning after she failed to return to their home in Covelo the previous night, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators learned the victim had been assaulted Friday evening by a 15-year-old girl she knew from town, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“Sheriff’s detectives developed probable cause which led them to believe Montelongo’s death was related to the physical assault,” the statement said.

The 15-year-old was booked into Juvenile Hall and could face a murder charge, sheriff’s officials said.

The results of an autopsy could take several weeks, officials said.