Cubs LHP Smyly perfect through 6 innings against Dodgers

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly has a perfect game after six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Smyly has thrown 53 of 80 pitches for strikes in his fourth start this year. His season high is 93.

Chicago leads 12-0 heading into the seventh. The Cubs lost 6-2 to Los Angeles in the opener of the four-game series on Thursday night.

The 33-year-old Smyly has eight strikeouts. He fanned six in a row over one stretch.

