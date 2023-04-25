Blake Sabol’s 2-run homer sends Giants past Cardinals 5-4

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Blake Sabol hit a game-ending two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Tuesday night.

With two outs and a runner on second, Sabol sent Ryan Helsley’s 1-2 offering over the wall in center field for his first career walk-off homer. Helsley (0-2) blew his third save of the year.

San Francisco trailed 4-2 entering the ninth. Joc Pederson reached on a fielding error by second baseman Tommy Edman, and Mike Yastrzemski followed with an RBI double to bring the Giants within one.

Yastrzemski homered earlier in the game as San Francisco won its fourth in a row.

Paul Goldschmidt broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning to give the Cardinals their first lead of the night.

Edman homered in the third for the Cardinals.

Sean Hjelle (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth. San Francisco used eight pitchers, with opener John Brebbia pitching the first 1 1/3 innings.

The Giants took an early lead in the bottom of the second with the help of two St. Louis errors on the same play. Thairo Estrada stole second and took third when catcher Willson Contreras’ throw went into center field. When Dylan Carlson bobbled the ball, Estrada headed home.

Edman tied it with his fourth home run of the season. Yastrzemski answered with a solo shot in the fourth, his fifth of the year.

Cardinals starter Jake Woodford allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts.

LARS LASER

Cardinals right fielder Lars Nootbaar showed off his arm in the bottom of the fifth, throwing out Michael Conforto attempting to stretch a single into a double. Conforto hit a line drive to the wall in right and Nootbaar fired a strike from the warning track on the fly to Edman, who tagged out a diving Conforto.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (groin strain) made his second rehab start for Double-A Springfield on Tuesday, giving up three runs in 4 1/3 innings. He threw 52 of his 74 pitches for strikes, allowing seven hits and a walk.

Giants: C Joey Bart sat out after exiting Monday’s game with right groin tightness. He is not expected to go on the injured list.

UP NEXT

Cardinals LHP Steven Matz (0-3, 6.55 ERA) seeks his first win of the season Wednesday night opposite Giants RHP Anthony DeSclafani (1-1, 2.63), whose seven career wins over St. Louis are his most against any opponent.

