California ninth grader stabbed by classmate, school says

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area ninth-grader is in police custody after stabbing a fellow ninth-grader Tuesday, a school superintendent said.

The two students attended Northgate High School and are acquaintances, said Adam Clark, superintendent of the Mt. Diablo Unified School District, in a statement.

The injured student is recovering at a hospital. The student’s medical condition was not disclosed.

Clark said no other students were involved, and they are back in class. The incident happened around 1 p.m.

The Walnut Creek Police Department said in a statement this was an isolated incident and that other students and staff are not in danger. Officers are conducting an investigation.

