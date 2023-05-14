Naylor comes through again with 3-run homer, lifts Guardians over Angels 4-3

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning — his third go-ahead homer in three days in that same inning — and the Cleveland Guardians held on for a 4-3 win over the Los Angles Angels on Sunday.

After the Angels intentionally walked José Ramírez to face him, Naylor drove a 2-0 pitch from reliever Carlos Estévez over the wall in right for his latest late-inning heroics.

On Friday, he belted a solo homer to give Cleveland a 4-3 lead, and Saturday night Naylor’s three-run highlighted a six-run inning as the Guardians rallied to win 8-6.

As he rounded third, Naylor bumped into a cameraman trying to record another memorable moment by the chunky slugger, who has had a knack for drama the past two seasons. He’s hit an MLB-best eight homers after the eighth inning since 2021.

Naylor’s homer also pinned a tough loss on Angels starter Patrick Sandoval (3-2), who held the Guardians to five hits in 7 2/3 innings while matching Guardians starter Tanner Bibee, his former high school teammate.

James Karinchak (1-4) got one out in the eighth, retiring pinch-hitter Mike Trout on a drive to center knocked down by the wind, as the Guardians won the series.

But not before closer Emmanuel Clase had another harrowing ninth. The right-hander gave up two runs, one on an RBI single by Shohei Ohtani, before retiring Brandon Drury on a grounder for the final out and his 14th save.

For seven innings, Bibee dominated the Angels in his fourth starter before they pushed a tying across against him in the eighth. He allowed just two singles — both by Taylor Ward — and struck out seven without a walk.

The 11:35 a.m. start may have helped Bibee him as well as LA’s players were still on West Coast time and their bats looked a little sleepy.

The right-hander retired the first 12 hitters without any trouble before giving up a leadoff single to Taylor Ward in the fifth. But the Angels took themselves out of any scoring threat with a baserunning gaffe.

Drury followed Ward’s single with a hard ground shortstop Amed Rosario snared and flipped to second for a force. Second baseman Andrés Giménez’s return throw was wide of first, and Drury made a motion toward second and was alertly tagged out by catcher Mike Zunino, who was backing up the play.

TROUT DOWN

Trout wasn’t in the starting lineup, getting a planned off day.

It gave the superstar a chance to recover after a rough two games in Cleveland. He crashed into outfield wall on Friday making a catch and was drilled in the left elbow by Cal Quantrill on Saturday.

Manager Phil Nevin said the pitch also hit Trout’s thigh.

“He got dinged pretty good, but he’ll be all right,” Nevin said.

WAKE-UP CALL

The morning game is part of MLB’s contract with NBC and Peacock, which began streaming Sunday games last year.

The 11:35 a.m. first pitch was especially challenging for the Angels, whose body clocks were three hours behind. They have two more early games scheduled later this season.

“It is difficult,” Nevin said. “I’m not going to sugar coat it. I’m confused with the scheduling and West Coast teams coming out here right away and having to play a game. I don’t think it’s right, but we’ve got to play it.

“It’s not an excuse. They have to get up early, too.”

TRAINERS’ ROOM

Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon (groin) was out of the lineup after getting hurt in Saturday’s game. Nevin said Rendon will be evaluated and it’s likely he’ll miss at least a couple days. “We don’t want to push it,” Nevin said. ‘Hopefully this is a short thing and he’ll be back, but we’re certainly going to miss his bat.” … 1B Jared Walsh (headaches, insomnia) had his second solid game a Triple-A Salt Lake City on Saturday. Nevin planned to connect with him at some point.

UP NEXT

Angels: Ohtani (4-1, 2.74 ERA) starts the opener of a four-game series at Baltimore. The right-hander leads the majors in opponent batting average (.143).

Guardians: Cleveland is off on Monday before opening a three-game series in Chicago with Shane Bieber (3-1, 2.81 ERA) facing the White Sox, who have not yet named their starter.

