AP California
By
Published 6:13 PM

Golden Gate Fields has 8th horse death of year

ALBANY, Calif. (AP) — Carolina Mia, a 6-year-old mare, was euthanized after a race at Golden Gate Fields on Sunday, the eighth horse death at the track this year.

The number of deaths at the track matches that of Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, where an eighth horse died a week earlier. Two horses were euthanized after injuries on the day of the Derby.

Trained by Felix Rondan, Carolina Mia had four wins in 29 career starts with earnings of $219,980.

Associated Press

