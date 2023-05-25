Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 6:11 PM

Washington heads to Pac-12 semifinals, 8-3 over USC

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cam Clayton went 3 for 4 with two doubles, Coby Morales and Jeter Ybarra each drove in two runs and No. 3 seed Washington beat USC 8-3 on Thursday night for its first Pac-12 Tournament victory.

Washington (34-17) advances to the semifinals on Friday.

Johnny Olmstead singled in two runs in the sixth inning to pull USC within 3-2, but Clayton answered with an RBI single in the bottom half. The Huskies also responded to USC’s lone run in the eighth with a four-run inning.

Will Simpson and Morales had back-to-back run-scoring hits, and AJ Guerrero and Johnny Tincher followed with sacrifice flies for a five-run lead.

Starter Stu Flesland III earned his seventh win of the season after allowing just one hit over 5 2/3 innings for Washington. Case Matter picked up his fifth save.

Caden Aoki (4-3) allowed six hits and three earned runs in a five-inning start for USC (34-23-1).

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content