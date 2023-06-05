Anaheim Ducks hire veteran NHL assistant and AHL head coach Greg Cronin to be their head coach
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks hire veteran NHL assistant and AHL head coach Greg Cronin to be their head coach.
