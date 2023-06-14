White Sox’s Clevinger leaves start against Dodgers in 5th inning

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger has left his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning.

The right-hander exited the field in apparent physical discomfort with two outs Wednesday night. Clevinger was biting the top of his jersey while accompanied by the team’s trainer.

He was replaced by Gregory Santos in the middle of J.D. Martinez’s at-bat, with the White Sox leading 2-0.

Clevinger gave up three hits, struck out five and walked two.



