Steer’s two-run shot in 11th gives Reds wild 7-5 win over Padres

CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer hit a game-winning two-run home run in the 11th inning and the Cincinnati Reds overcame Alexis Díaz’s first blown save of the season in a wild 7-5 win over the stumbling San Diego Padres on Friday.

Elly De La Cruz doubled to drive in Jonathan India with the tying run and De La Cruz tried to score from third on Nick Senzel’s grounder to third off Drew Carlton, but was called out because he touched catcher Gary Sánchez’s left foot — a call that survived video review. Steer followed with his homer off Drew Carlton (2-1).

“It was pretty cool that it worked out there,” Steer said. “We think we have a win and then the call doesn’t go our way. I know I kind of said one of those moments. It was a weird situations. I probably won’t have another one in my career. You wait to see what happens.”

Sánchez drove in Xander Bogaerts from second base in the top of the 11th to put the Padres up 5-4, but they couldn’t avoid their sixth straight loss.

David Duarte (1-0) got the final out of the 11th for his first career win for the Reds.

Matt McLain extended the game with a two-out, two-run shot to center field against Ray Kerr in the bottom of the 10th after San Diego got RBI hits from Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto in the top of the inning.

“It’s a good feeling in the dugout,” McLain said. “It’s a freak thing. Elly clips his thing. It throws his hand off, whatever. We have Spencer up next. You know he’s going to take swings in his zone. He’s going to have a good at bat, no matter the outcome.”

Matt Carpenter hit a game-tying sacrifice fly in the ninth, stopping Díaz’s streak at 23 consecutive saves.

Tyler Stephenson broke up a tight pitchers’ duel with a tiebreaking home run off Brent Honeywell in the seventh.

“The belief in the dugout and the clubhouse s it could be anyone,” Reds manager David Bell said. “We saw three guys come off the bench and have good at bats, too.”

The first two Padres reached base against Díaz in the ninth and moved up on Sánchez’s deep fly to left, setting up Carpenter’s tying fly.

The Reds have won three straight after dropping three in a row. They lead the majors with 30 come-from-behind wins and have won 15 games in their final at bat, including five walkoff wins.

The first-place Reds reached San Diego starter Seth Lugo, who filled in for the ill Yu Darvish, for five hits and one unearned run with six strikeouts over six innings.

“This team has suffered some gut-wrenching losses,” said Lugo, who made his third start since coming off the 15-day injured list. “I thought we played a good game though. I think today is something to build off of.”

Reds right-hander Graham Ashcraft tied his season high with seven strikeouts while lasting 6 2/3 innings. He allowed only Trent Grisham’s sixth-inning leadoff home run among three hits and two walks.

Grisham’s shot was his second in two games.

With a gametime temperature of 88 degrees and high humidity, both starting pitchers opened with five scoreless innings.

The Reds capitalized on Grisham’s two-out, two-base error of De La Cruz’s fly ball with Jake Fraley’s soft, game tying single to center. Grisham appeared to be distracted by left fielder Juan Soto.

The starters got help from their defense. Padres third baseman Manny Machado dove to his right to make a backhand stab of De La Cruz’s low line drive of the first pitch of the bottom of the second inning. Reds center fielder TJ Friedl made a leaping, over-the-shoulder catch of Sánchez’s fifth-inning leadoff line drive.

STARTING EARLIER

The first pitch was moved up two hours to 5:10 p.m. to help avoid congestion caused by the Reds crowd of 31,772 and a sold-out Taylor Swift concert at nearby Paycor Stadium.

PILING UP

Friday’s game was the 2,000th of Joey Votto’s career, which started in late 2007. He has played in more games than any other Canada native.

BE ALERT

Honeywell and Nick Martinez each picked off a Reds baserunner at first base in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Michael Wacha (right shoulder fatigue) will likely start Saturday’s game after missing one start. … LHP Tom Cosgrove (left hamstring strain) is expected to be activated this weekend.

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (left tibia stress reaction) is expected to remove his boot on Monday after a positive MRI on Wednesday. He is due to report to Arizona to begin a rehab assignment. … RHP Ben Lively (right pectoral strain) is on track to start a game before the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

Wacha is expected to be opposed by LHP Brandon Williamson (1-1).