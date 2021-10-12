EU vows to uphold Ukraine’s energy security at summit

AP National Business

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — European Union leaders have vowed to uphold Ukraine’s energy security and have signed deals intended to bolster ties during a summit in Kyiv. In a statement after Tuesday’s meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, EU Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed their “continued commitment to strengthening the political association and economic integration of Ukraine with the European Union.” They emphasized that further reforms and regulatory changes in Ukraine would help establish conditions for enhanced economic and trade relations with the 27-nation bloc, leading to Ukraine’s further gradual economic integration into the EU market.