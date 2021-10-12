FDA authorizes first e-cigarette, cites benefit for smokers

AP National Business

By MATTHEW PERRONE

AP Health Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, U.S. heath officials have authorized an electronic cigarette, saying the R.J. Reynolds vaping device can benefit adult smokers. The Food and Drug Administration said data submitted by the company showed its Vuse e-cigarette helped smokers significantly cut back their use of cigarettes. Tuesday’s action is part of a sweeping effort by the FDA to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of regulatory delays. In September, the agency rejected applications for more than a million e-cigarettes and related products, mainly due to their potential appeal to underage teens.