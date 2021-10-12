G20 pledges money, demands humanitarian access to Afghans

AP National Business

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — The Group of 20 nations have warned about a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan as the European Union pledged 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion) in support for Afghan people. G-20 leaders demanded at a virtual summit Tuesday hosted by Italy that Taliban leaders allow humanitarian access across the country, keep Kabul airport and borders open and ensure security for U.N., humanitarian and diplomatic staff while repeating previous demands that women’s rights be respected. Italian Premier Mario Draghi said the meeting represented the first multilateral response to the crisis sparked by the August withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan and the takeover of the country by the Taliban.