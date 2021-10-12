Stocks edge higher ahead of company earnings, inflation data

AP National Business

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks edged higher after recovering from an early slide on Wall Street Tuesday as traders wait for more data on inflation and corporate earnings this week. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% in afternoon trading. The Nasdaq gained 0.3%. A mix of retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending gained ground, but those gains were offset by falling technology and communications stocks. U.S. crude oil prices rose were holding above $80 a barrel. European and Asian markets closed mostly lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.58%.