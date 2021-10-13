Climate change: North Carolina gov signs major energy law

AP National Business

By GARY D. ROBERTSON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A milestone energy bill that targets sharply reducing greenhouse gas emissions from North Carolina power plants has become law. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed the legislation on Wednesday. The directive aims to reduce carbon dioxide output of North Carolina energy producers 70 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. North Carolina and Virginia are now the only Southeastern states that have passed legislation establishing greenhouse gas emissions reduction requirements. The final measure attracted strong bipartisan support and Republican lawmakers attended the signing, celebrating it as a major accomplishment. The law now tasks state regulators with coming up with arrangements by the end of 2022 to meet the emissions reduction goals.