Italy high court nixes arrest warrant for Vatican suspect

ROME (AP) — Italy’s highest court has annulled an arrest warrant for a key suspect in the Vatican’s fraud and extortion trial. The court’s action puts into question whether and when Gianluigi Torzi might be extradited from Britain. In a decision Tuesday, Italy’s Court of Cassation sent the case back to a Rome court which in June had upheld a warrant for Torzi’s arrest. The reasoning for the decision won’t be known for a month. Vatican prosecutors have accused Torzi of extorting 15 million euros ($17.8 million) from the Holy See to turn over ownership of a luxury London building in which the Vatican had invested some 350 million euros ($420 million), largely donations from the faithful.