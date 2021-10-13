Kosovo police clash with ethnic Serbs during smuggling raids

AP National Business

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Police and local media in Kosovo are reporting that officers have clashed with ethnic Serbs in the north during an operation against the smuggling of goods. A police statement said that raids were held in four areas Wednesday including northern Mitrovica. Video footage showed police firing tear gas as Serbs hurled stones and other objects at officers. Serbs also blocked the main road with trucks. They did the same last month during a tense situation to do with a spat over vehicle license plates. Kosovo declared independence in 2008. But Serbia doesn’t recognize it.