Modest gain breaks a 3-day losing streak for S&P 500 index

AP National Business

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks ended another day of choppy trading modestly higher Wednesday, enough to break a three-day losing streak for the S&P 500. The benchmark index rose 0.3%. Strength in technology stocks helped push the Nasdaq up 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended little changed. Delta Air Lines fell 5.8%, the most in the S&P 500, after warning that higher fuel and labor costs could affect its profitability going forward. Bank stocks had some of the biggest losses. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.54% even after the government reported another jump in consumer prices last month.