Stocks edge lower on Wall Street, giving up an early gain

AP National Business

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks edged mostly lower on Wall Street in midday trading Wednesday after giving up an early gain. The S&P 500 was off 0.2%, and could be headed for its fourth straight decline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.2%. Delta Air Lines fell 4.6% after it warned that higher fuel and labor costs could affect its profitability going forward. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.55% even after the government reported another jump in consumer prices last month. Banks were among the heaviest weights on the market.