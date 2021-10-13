Stocks turn mixed on Wall Street in choppy trading

AP National Business

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks turned mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors review earnings and inflation data. The broader market started the day with gains, then shifted to slight losses before leveling off. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.4%. Delta Air Lines fell 5.5% after it warned that higher fuel and labor costs could affect its profitability going forward. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.55% even after the government reported another jump in consumer prices last month. Banks were among the heaviest weights on the market.