Stocks wobble as investors review earnings, inflation data

AP National Business

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed several corporate earnings reports and the latest data on inflation. The S&P 500, which has fallen for the past three days, was off 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3%. Delta Air Lines fell 4.6% after it warned that higher fuel and labor costs could affect its profitability going forward. U.S. crude oil prices fell and weighed down energy stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.54% even after the government reported another jump in consumer prices last month.