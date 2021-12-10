New inflation number feeds angst about Democrats’ $2T bill

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new government report showing inflation rising at the fastest rate in nearly four decades is raising fresh questions about the fate of President Joe Biden’s social and environment legislation. Both sides are seeking clues on how the numbers may influence pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. The West Virginia moderate has spent months forcing Democrats to trim the 10-year, $2 trillion package. He’s pointedly noted rising inflation as a reason to go slow. The government said Friday that consumer prices grew last month at an annual rate of 6.8%, the highest in 39 years. Both sides are looking at Manchin because his vote is crucial in the evenly divided Senate.