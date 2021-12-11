Indian farmers end year-long protests and return home

By RISHI LEKHI

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens of thousands of Indian farmers are clearing protest sites along the capital’s fringes and returning home, marking an end to year-long demonstrations against controversial farm laws. Farmers on Saturday began dismantling their makeshift accommodations at multiple sites and started to vacate highways ringing New Delhi where they have camped since November last year. The demonstrations were suspended Thursday after the government set up a committee to consider farmers’ other demands, including guaranteed prices for key crops and withdrawing criminal cases against protesters. After a year of insisting that the reforms would benefit farmers, Modi withdrew the new measures last month in a rare retreat. Farmer leaders say they will review their future course of action next month.