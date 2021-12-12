G7 warns Russia of ‘massive’ consequences if Ukraine invaded

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The Group of Seven economic powers have told Russia to “de-escalate” its military buildup near the Ukrainian border, warning that an invasion would have “massive consequences” and inflict severe economic pain on Moscow. Russia’s military escalation has dominated talks among Group of Seven foreign ministers in the English city of Liverpool. G-7 foreign ministers called on Russia to “de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channels, and abide by its international commitments on transparency of military activities.” The group didn’t say what form those sanctions would take. Truss said Sunday that the group is “considering all options.”