Cod fishing limits to be slashed again, regulators say

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Fishing industry managers are recommending the already-diminished U.S. cod fishery face another reduction in catch limits. Cod fishing was once a huge industry in New England, but it collapsed due to overfishing and environmental challenges. The New England Fishery Management Council said on Dec. 10 it is calling for a reduction of the commercial Georges Bank cod catch from about 2.4 million pounds (1.1 million kilograms) to about 540,000 pounds (245,000 kilograms) next year. Georges Bank is one of two key areas where fishermen catch cod.