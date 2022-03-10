Biden relief plan: Major victory gets mixed one-year reviews

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s been one year since President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan. The $1.9 trillion package of relief measures was designed to fight the coronavirus pandemic and help the economy rebound. Although it was heralded as an early success for Biden, assessing the impact of the legislation is complicated. Critics say it contributed to inflation and undermined Biden’s chances to enact the rest of his sweeping domestic agenda. Administration officials say it helped insulate the economy from more disruptions and ensured a more equitable recovery.