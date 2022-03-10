China’s No. 2 leader promises more jobs to support recovery

BEIJING (AP) — China’s No. 2 leader says the government hopes to generate as many as 13 million new jobs this year as it tries to reverse a painful economic slowdown. Premier Li Keqiang promised “pro-job policies” including tax and fee cuts totaling $400 billion for businesses. Economic growth slid to 4% over a year earlier in the final quarter of 2021, down from the full year’s 8.1% expansion. Li called on Washington to repeal tariffs hikes on Chinese goods imposed in a fight with Beijing over its technology ambitions but gave no indication of possible concessions or other initiatives to resolve the conflict.