EU united on Ukraine, but won’t offer fast-track membership

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN and SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — European Union leaders meeting in France have ruled out fulfilling Ukraine’s demand for a fast-track integration with the bloc as they discussed ways to help the eastern country in its war against Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday the EU must send a “strong signal” of support for Ukraine, but ruled out the possibility for the country to join the bloc any time soon. EU nations have been fully united in backing Ukraine’s resistance with unprecedented economic sanctions against Russia, but leaders are divided on how fast Brussels could move in integrating Ukraine, and how swiftly the 27-nation bloc could sever energy ties with Moscow.