‘Scum of the earth’: Drug victims face Purdue Pharma owners

By GEOFF MULVIHILL and JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Addiction and overdose survivors and those who have lost loved ones have unleashed their emotions on members of the family they blame for fueling the opioid epidemic. A hearing conducted virtually Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York allowed people to confront members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. Sacklers in attendance were Richard Sackler, the former Purdue president and board chair; his son David Sackler; and their relative Theresa Sackler. The speakers were selected by lawyers for creditors in the case. The Sacklers were not allowed to respond.