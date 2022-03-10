Toyota scales back Japan production over chips, parts crunch

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s top automaker Toyota will scale back domestic production over the next three months because of a supply crunch in chips and other parts that have slammed the global auto industry. Company spokeswoman Shiori Hashimoto says vehicle production in Japan will be lower by about 20% in April, by 10% in May, and 5% in June, compared to what was planned. Toyota had raised production targets to catch up on lost production and so levels will still remain high. All the world’s automakers have been hit hard by production delays related to the coronavirus pandemic.