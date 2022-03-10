United on Ukraine, EU tackles the devil in details at summit

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — European Union leaders gather in Versailles for a two-day summit focusing on the war in Ukraine. Their nations have been fully united in backing Ukraine’s resistance with unprecedented economic sanctions, but divisions have started to surface on how fast the bloc could move in integrating Ukraine and severing energy ties with Moscow. Three main topics dominate Thursday’s agenda: Ukraine’s application for fast-track EU membership: how to wean the bloc off its Russian energy dependency; and bolstering the region’s defense capabilities.