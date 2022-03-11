Stocks tick higher on Wall Street amid Russia-Ukraine hopes

By STAN CHOE

AP Busines Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are back to rising Friday, as markets grasp at hints of peace in Ukraine amid worries about the war’s impact on inflation and the economy. The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher in early trading, a day after closing out its fifth loss in the last six days. European stocks were even higher, while crude oil prices were tentatively adding more gains after surging in recent weeks. European stocks and U.S. stock futures made abrupt moves upward early Friday, before Wall Street trading opened, and some analysts pointed to comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin seen as surprisingly optimistic.