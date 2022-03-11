US markets point higher after gains in Europe

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets were headed for a higher open Friday, following solid gains in Europe as uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation continue to cause market volatility. Asian markets declined overnight. Investors are fretting over a world economy faced with price pressures and slowing growth. Oil prices advanced on Friday as Russian forces broadened their offensive in Ukraine, attacking two major cities to the west and an industrial center in the east of the country. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2% Friday morning and the same for the S&P 500 were up 1.4%.