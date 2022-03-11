US slashes Russia trade status, nyet to alcohol, seafood

By ZEKE MILLER, JOSH BOAK and CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Friday that along with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries, the U.S. will revoke “most favored nation” trade status for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. He said the U.S. will also ban imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds. The action on most favored nation status will allow the U.S. and allies to impose higher tariffs on some Russian imports to the United States. Biden’s move comes as bipartisan pressure has been building in Washington to revoke what is formally known as “permanent normal trade relations” with Russia. He said it would be “another crushing blow” that would “squeeze” Russian President Vladimir Putin.