Wall Street opens higher but is still headed for weekly loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a solid start on Wall Street Friday, but are still headed for a weekly loss after several days of sudden moves, most of them lower. The S&P 500 added 0.7%, in line with gains in other indexes. Crude oil prices rose about 1% after several days of big swings of their own that had upset other markets. The bumpy trading comes as traders try to parse how much damage will be caused to global economies by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, particularly with inflation. European markets were rising and Asian markets closed mixed.