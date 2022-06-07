7 fired Starbucks workers celebrate union vote in Memphis

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Seven employees of a Tennessee Starbucks who were fired after starting unionization efforts have claimed victory after their Memphis store voted to join a wave of U.S. locations of the coffee chain that have decided to organize. The so-called Memphis Seven jumped for joy, hugged one another and wept after a count held by the National Labor Relations Board showed an 11-3 vote Tuesday in favor of unionization of a Starbucks store near the University of Memphis. The group has pushed for a union for months, even after their firing in February on allegations by Starbucks that they violated store security rules.