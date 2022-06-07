FDA advisers back Novavax COVID-19 shots as new US option

By LAURAN NEERGAARD

AP Medical Writer

A more traditional kind of COVID-19 vaccine has moved a step closer to the U.S. market. Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted Tuesday to back shots made by Novavax for U.S. adults. If the FDA ultimately agrees, Novavax’s option could become the nation’s fourth COVID-19 vaccine. It’s a protein vaccine, made with a more conventional technology than the dominant Pfizer and Moderna shots, and the lesser-used Johnson & Johnson option.