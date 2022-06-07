FTC plans inquiry into pharmacy benefit manager practices

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

The Federal Trade Commission is starting an inquiry into the operations of pharmacy benefit managers who control access to prescription drugs for millions of Americans. The consumer protection agency said Tuesday that that it will order the nation’s largest PBMs to provide a range of information and records detailing how they do business. Pharmacy benefit managers run prescription drug coverage for big clients that include health insurers and employers that offer coverage to workers. They decide which drugs make a plan’s formulary, or list of covered medications, and they also can determine where patients go to fill their prescriptions.